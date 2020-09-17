Mr. Ricky Lee Tucker, a native of Petersburg, VA, went home to be with the Lord and his father, the late Bishop Robert Lee Tucker on September 14, 2020. Ricky received his education from the Chesterfield County School System, where he graduated from Matoaca High School.
After graduation Ricky moved to Baltimore, MD, there he had his own lawn/landscaping business. For several years as his father's health started to decline, Ricky moved back to the Petersburg Area until his final days.
Ricky grew up in the church where he was baptized and received Christ at an early age. He was a drummer for the church and played at several churches in the Petersburg Area. He also was employed at Fort Lee Commissary for several years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bishop Robert Lee Tucker.
Ricky Lee Tucker is survived by: his wife, Marilyn Tucker; daughter, Shonte Latizyee Morgan; granddaughter, Journey Michelle Morgan; mother, Doris M. Tucker; two sisters, Doris Williams and Barbara Tucker; four brothers, his twin Ronnie Lee Tucker (Twawana), David A. Tucker, James M. Tucker and Elder Michael R. Tucker (Jennifer); three aunts, Janie Boykins, Gladys Bates, and Patricia Jones (Calvin); uncles, Whit Williams, Sr. (Nancy), Benjamin Williams, Sr. (Dottie), and Andrew Lee Tucker; one nephew, Shawn A. Williams, Sr.; six nieces, Michelle Sams (Clinton), Jessica Tucker, Brittany Tucker, Shenikqua Tucker, Satesah Linton and Sherica Brown; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Michael Tucker, eulogist. The interment to follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family and friends visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral establishment.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.