1/1
RICKY LEE TUCKER
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RICKY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Ricky Lee Tucker, a native of Petersburg, VA, went home to be with the Lord and his father, the late Bishop Robert Lee Tucker on September 14, 2020. Ricky received his education from the Chesterfield County School System, where he graduated from Matoaca High School.

After graduation Ricky moved to Baltimore, MD, there he had his own lawn/landscaping business. For several years as his father's health started to decline, Ricky moved back to the Petersburg Area until his final days.

Ricky grew up in the church where he was baptized and received Christ at an early age. He was a drummer for the church and played at several churches in the Petersburg Area. He also was employed at Fort Lee Commissary for several years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bishop Robert Lee Tucker.

Ricky Lee Tucker is survived by: his wife, Marilyn Tucker; daughter, Shonte Latizyee Morgan; granddaughter, Journey Michelle Morgan; mother, Doris M. Tucker; two sisters, Doris Williams and Barbara Tucker; four brothers, his twin Ronnie Lee Tucker (Twawana), David A. Tucker, James M. Tucker and Elder Michael R. Tucker (Jennifer); three aunts, Janie Boykins, Gladys Bates, and Patricia Jones (Calvin); uncles, Whit Williams, Sr. (Nancy), Benjamin Williams, Sr. (Dottie), and Andrew Lee Tucker; one nephew, Shawn A. Williams, Sr.; six nieces, Michelle Sams (Clinton), Jessica Tucker, Brittany Tucker, Shenikqua Tucker, Satesah Linton and Sherica Brown; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Elder Michael Tucker, eulogist. The interment to follow in Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

The family and friends visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral establishment.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 16, 2020
I am truly saddened to hear of Ricky's passing. I remember him as being a well dressed, well mannered, respectful young man. I pray the family will find comfort in God's word during this difficult time.
Cassandra Macklin
Friend
September 16, 2020
Sending condolences to The Tucker family! Ricky and Ronnie always known for their professional dress attire. Family hold to Gods unchanging hand.
Tonya Harris Ruffin
Classmate
September 16, 2020
LUV U RICKY ANDI WILL MISS YOU.I WAS SO HAPPY WHEN I LOOKED FROM THE CHOIR STANDS AND SAW U ON THE DRUMS. GOD JOINED US TOGETHER TO WORSHIP HIM!! I WILL NEVER FORGET YOU CUZ. REST IN THE ARMS OF JESUS.♥
Rose Branch
Family
September 16, 2020
To the Tucker Family,
You have my deepest sympathy in the passing of your loved one. "Ricky" was always smiling, always polite and kind. May his memory be a blessing as you mourn his loss.
Ernestine Wilson
Teacher
September 16, 2020
Ernestine Wilson
Teacher
September 15, 2020
Ricky Tucker, I could never tell you and Ronnie apart, so I just said hey Tucker. I will remember that smile and talent you shared in band throughout the school halls with great beats. Rest well my dear childhood friend. Until we meet again.
Stacey Marshall
Classmate
September 15, 2020
This is all I needed to see was a drum set. Throughout the years of church, choir rehearsal and various church engagements. I'm very lost for words. Sorry to hear of your passing. Sending my condolences your loved ones in their time of sorrow.
Sonja Dobson
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved