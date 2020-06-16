Mr. Ricky M. Wilson, 53, of Petersburg, VA, transcended on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his residence. He was born on September 4, 1966 to the late Mary Ellen Walker and Paul Wilson, Sr.
Ricky attended Chesapeake-Susquahann Job Corps. Center in Port Deposit, MD, where he acquired his trade license in auto mechanics. He also had a Cosmetology license where he worked as a barber for a number of years. Ricky loved to work on cars and did so until his health declined.
Ricky was a beautiful and special person that was loved and will forever be loved by many. He enjoyed working on cars, joking around (he loved to make family & friends laugh), smiling and hanging out with his cousins and close friend, Mandy Crenshaw. He was a caring and loving person who was devoted to his children, family and to all he loved.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his children, Taneisha Flowers, Isheena Whitaker (Kiyanna), Samaria Casey, Davon Jones and Tyosha Goode; grandchildren, Zi'Shanti Gunn, Zahara Flowers, Serenity Flowers, Zj'vaye Flowers, Jamarion Peterson, I'Shaun Flowers, Anayis Thomas, Samya Goode, Autumn Goode, Siaah Goode, Kellis Goode, Lamonte Casey, Deonte Casey, Richard Massenburg, and Ja'Meirah Casey; siblings, Berthina Weaver, Paula Wilson-Johnson, Anthony Lyons (Shelly), Karen Dean, Kevin Thorpe (Telesia), LaTanja Roger, Paul J. Wilson, Jr., (Samantha), Jerry Wilson, and Michael Blowe (Tarsha); devoted friend, Marietta Parham; special family and friends, Reginald Thurman, Reshawn Thurman and Mandy Crenshaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name. A special thank you to all who assisted in making this happen.
Graveside will be held 1:00 P.M., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.