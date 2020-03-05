|
On February 28, 2020, our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend, and life of the party went home to be with his King. He was hospitalized at the Durham VA Health Care System, Durham, NC. Ricky (Hank) Randolph Shaw was born April 13, 1957.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Shaw; father, Oliver Shaw; brothers, John Fitzgerald, Carroll Shaw; and sisters, Dolores Tucker and Blondell Shaw.
From 1976 through 1986, he served in the U.S. Army. He was loved by everyone that he met.
Ricky leaves to cherish his legacy, a devoted wife/caregiver, Felitia Bearden-Shaw; seven children: Ricky Gee (Shekina), Lakita Shaw (Michael), Brandon Shaw, Danielle Proctor (Bryan), Quainnare Shaw, Lyshia Shaw and Tevin Shaw; seventeen grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Lamour Dean and Rochelle Walker (Earnest); three brothers, Oliver Shaw (Delois), Harold Shaw (Bonnie), and Ronald Shaw (Wilesta); and a host of nieces and nephews.
A Service of Celebration has been scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803, with Pastor Wesley K. McLaughlin delivering the eulogy.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
