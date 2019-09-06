|
Service for Rita Elanda Marshall of Petersburg, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family may be contacted by calling Gloria Jackson at (804) 490-5999.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 6, 2019