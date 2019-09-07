Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
RITA MARSHALL
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
RITA ELANDA MARSHALL

RITA ELANDA MARSHALL Obituary
Ms. Rita Elanda Marshall, 61, of Petersburg, VA, a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, entered into eternal rest on August 29, 2019, at Dinwiddie Health and Rehab Center.

Rita was born July 26, 1958, in Manhattan, NY, to the late William Marshall, Sr. and Elanda Marshall. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifton Marshall; and grandparents, George and Hazel Archer.

She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1976. She was employed by the City of Petersburg for many years. She loved to cook and socialize with friends and family, but especially spending time with her son and grandson.

Rita leaves to cherish her memories: a devoted son, Brandon Marshall, Sr. (Alexandra); one special grandson, Brandon Marshall, Jr.; two brothers, William Marshall, Jr. and Darrell Marshall (Tonya); niece, Octavia Marshall; nephew, Darrell Marshall, Jr.; two aunts, Gloria Jackson and Brenda Spence (Elliott); four uncles, George L. Archer, Jr. (Helen), Nelson Archer (Viola), Bobby Archer, and Lawrence Archer (Phyllis); cousins, Fahiym Mohammad (Dee), Melvin Jackson (Shelia) and Reginald Jackson (Donneshia); extended family, Mary Liz Howard, Tramal Howard, Sr., Mildred Stith, Shawntell Diggs, Latisha Ryan and Anthony Butcher; a host of cousins and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

The family may be contacted by calling Gloria Jackson at (804) 490-5999.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 7, 2019
