RITA ELISABETH SHIRLEY
Rita Elisabeth Shirley "Ma," 67, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. Born March 8, 1953 in Bamberg, Germany. She is preceded in death by her father; Johann Schellein, mother; Betti Mayer Schellein and Oma; Elisabeth Mayer.

Affectionately known as Schatzi by her loving husband Steve of 48 years, she was employed by the U.S. Army from 1980-1986 while her husband was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany. She was employed by Walmart in Colonial Heights, VA for 28 years, where she made numerous life-long friends during her career. Rita enjoyed cooking, traveling, and gathering with friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years Steve Shirley; son; Joey A. Shirley (Robin), daughter; Susan M. Lufsey (Terry), grandchildren; Tiffany (Jonathan), Avery, Terry and Sydney, great-granddaughter; Daisy, one sister; Margit Pelley (Ritchie) of Roscoe IL, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a devoted best friend, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

A Chapel service will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at The J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home Hopewell, VA. Interment will take place at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens 11302 Merchants Hope Rd, N. Prince George, VA, 23860. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the chapel service. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
September 29, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Rita was a wonderful person. She will truly be missed.
Amber McCready (Greene)
