ROBERT A. BURROW JR.
1958 - 2020
Deacon Robert A Burrow Jr (Bro), 61, of 824 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, departed this life peacefully on July 1, 2020, at McGuire Medical Center. Robert was born July 26, 1958, to the late Bessie B. Burrow and Robert A. Burrow Sr. in Petersburg, Va.

At an early age, he confessed Christ and became a member of Little Mount Baptist Church in Disputant, Va. Robert was a faithful and active member who loved the Lord and cherished his church family and friends. As a church member, Robert was ordained as a Deacon, became the Sunday School Superintendent, and worked with sound at the church.

After graduation from Petersburg High School in 1977, he enlisted in the United States Army and later retired in 1994. Robert was a tractor-trailer driver for Eagle Express until his death. He had a passion for motorcycles at an early age that continued throughout his life. To enhance his passion for motorcycles he became a member of the Platinum Rollers MC of Petersburg, Va, and was given the title of road captain. Robert was a sweet, loving, and funny husband, father, and friend who had a wonderful sense of humor and lived life to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Bessie B. Burrow. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Sabrina Burrow (honey); his loving and devoted children, Shauntrell Burrow and Dequan Burrow (Quita). Two grandchildren that he loved unconditionally, Jayson and Brooke Burrow; his father, Robert A Burrow Sr.; sister, Karen Jones; brother, Alphonso Burrow (Mary). One brother- in-law, Thomas Russell Hill Jr. (Karen); sister-in-law, Vera Hill; loving and devoted aunt, Louise Burrow. Devoted friends, Herley Jackson Jr., Thomas Brown Jr., Ira Woodley, Doctor Rev. Williams, Michael Moore, Chris Burrow, Kenny Cary, and Denise Canada. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too many to name.

He will be deeply missed by family and friends and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him.

A Drive in Funeral Service celebrating the life of Deacon Burrow will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Petersburg Sports Complex, 100 Ball Park Road, Petersburg. A private family Entombment will follow at the Southlawn Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
JUL
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Petersburg Sports Complex
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

27 entries
July 7, 2020
I Love You Mr.B/Uncle Bro. I will miss you deeply!!!!!!
Cardeja West
Family
July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marcus Ferrell
Classmate
July 7, 2020
Sending My Prayers & Condolence To His Wife & Family. Just No God Makes No Mistakes In What He Do To Be Absent From The Body Is To Be Present With The Lord. I Pray God Send His Comforter Down To Comfort You Uall In His Difficult Time & Give Peace & Love & Understanding Yo Uall.
Evangelist Linda Perry
Friend
July 7, 2020
Rest In Peace my brother. Thanks for all you did to shape me as a young Soldier.
Alex Goodman
Military
July 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Burrow! May God give you strength during this difficult time!Weeping may endure for a night,but joy comes in the morning
Brenda Graves
Friend
July 6, 2020
Sending prayers of healing and love to the Burrow Family
Sharman Bridgeforth
Friend
July 6, 2020
My heart is saddened as I send this message to my family. Sabrina and kids weep not as God has greater plans for Brah, I only wish that I could be with my family during these troubled times. I send my love and heart felt blessings your way and know that in heart and mind I am with you always. Audrey (Burrow)
Evans
Audrey Evans
Family
July 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Rev. Neal C. Young
Friend
July 5, 2020
Burrow Family,
My sincere condolences to the entire family. We know that grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us to cope. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Delores J Bland
July 5, 2020
I went to High School with Robert Burrow
I saw him at his Class reunion and at the Westview Reunion on Last Year Praying for the Family.
Cynthia Caldwell
Classmate
July 5, 2020
To my Burrow family, we the Jones/William's family. Are very sorry of the passing of "Brah", we love you Brina, Dee& Pumkin, were here if you need us, God bless them.
Patricia Williams
Family
July 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lannie Eubanks
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
Sabrina, there are no words of comfort for losing those we love but I can testify that prayers can sustain you on this journey. Much love to you and the family.
Pat Alli-Hines
Friend
July 4, 2020
Robert will be greatly missed because when he came in the post office he always made our day with something funny to say. He's a person when you meet him you felt like you knew him forever. The last he said to me was you tied of me coming in and out the door because I had to buzz him in and we would laugh about it. Words can't express how I feel about your lost but I know heaven got an angel and he was buzzed in.
Vera Johnson
Coworker
July 4, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW
DEACON MARY MILES NELSON
Acquaintance
July 4, 2020
Our prayers of comfort go out to the family. May God continue to strengthen you & give you His peace.
Randy & Ophelia Gregory
Family
July 4, 2020
I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the Burrow family. I remember the first time I met him I was sixteen and came to visit his son Dequan as we had become friends. Now over 26 years later I have to write this Mr.Burrow gave me great advice as a teen to stay away from bad influences.He and his wife Sabrina welcomed me into their home often to give me a calm home environment due to my rough living conditions. R.i.p. Mr.Burrow
Patrick Mckensie
Friend
July 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Larry and Diane Dillard
Friend
July 3, 2020
Larry and Diane Dillard
July 3, 2020
My Heart ❤ goes out to yall. God got you covered Lyall
Rosa Jones
Friend
July 3, 2020
To the Burrow family may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. RIP Brah


David Woodley
Friend
July 3, 2020
You will be missed. Rest in Peace.
Raven-Simone
Family
July 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Pythis Jackson
Friend
July 3, 2020
You were a good friend and I will miss you. Gods speed Robert!
Thomas LaBagh
Coworker
July 2, 2020
R.I.P May your Soul rest... you will definitely be missed at the post office... You & your wife brought my daughter her first reading bible book...( Baby shower gift )..Lord knows I would have thought that would be the last time I seen n talk with you... Sending Our Love & Condolences to the family...
Stephanie Jackson
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Robert was a good man. One of the Best Drivers for the Post Office.... Always Very helpful and thoughtful of others...... My prayers go out to his family and friends.. The Lord now has another Angel in Heaven to brighten it.
Vickie Leake
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Robert, Brah, was my very best friend while attending Petersburg High School In Petersburg VA. We shared so many good times together when we were young....I remember his white Cadillac....he loved driving it fast! His mom and my mom were the best of friends. Sabrina his wife, was also a good friend of mine. Im at a lost, that he is now gone. He and I are the same age. I will truly miss him. Brah, man you were the best!
Rowland Williams
Classmate
