Deacon Robert A Burrow Jr (Bro), 61, of 824 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, departed this life peacefully on July 1, 2020, at McGuire Medical Center. Robert was born July 26, 1958, to the late Bessie B. Burrow and Robert A. Burrow Sr. in Petersburg, Va.



At an early age, he confessed Christ and became a member of Little Mount Baptist Church in Disputant, Va. Robert was a faithful and active member who loved the Lord and cherished his church family and friends. As a church member, Robert was ordained as a Deacon, became the Sunday School Superintendent, and worked with sound at the church.



After graduation from Petersburg High School in 1977, he enlisted in the United States Army and later retired in 1994. Robert was a tractor-trailer driver for Eagle Express until his death. He had a passion for motorcycles at an early age that continued throughout his life. To enhance his passion for motorcycles he became a member of the Platinum Rollers MC of Petersburg, Va, and was given the title of road captain. Robert was a sweet, loving, and funny husband, father, and friend who had a wonderful sense of humor and lived life to the fullest.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Bessie B. Burrow. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Sabrina Burrow (honey); his loving and devoted children, Shauntrell Burrow and Dequan Burrow (Quita). Two grandchildren that he loved unconditionally, Jayson and Brooke Burrow; his father, Robert A Burrow Sr.; sister, Karen Jones; brother, Alphonso Burrow (Mary). One brother- in-law, Thomas Russell Hill Jr. (Karen); sister-in-law, Vera Hill; loving and devoted aunt, Louise Burrow. Devoted friends, Herley Jackson Jr., Thomas Brown Jr., Ira Woodley, Doctor Rev. Williams, Michael Moore, Chris Burrow, Kenny Cary, and Denise Canada. And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends too many to name.



He will be deeply missed by family and friends and his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him.



A Drive in Funeral Service celebrating the life of Deacon Burrow will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Petersburg Sports Complex, 100 Ball Park Road, Petersburg. A private family Entombment will follow at the Southlawn Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store