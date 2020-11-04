On Saturday, October 24, 2020, Dr. Robert A. Jones, III, passed away peacefully at the age of 67 in Richmond, VA. Dr. Robert A. Jones, III was born on March 10, 1953 in Petersburg, Virginia, to the late Bishop Dr. Robert W. Jones and Constance "Connie" Leola Jones. He was the eldest of two children.
Robert received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Virginia State University in 1983, as well as his Master's in Education Administration & Supervision, minoring in Economics, in 1987. He then went on to earn his Doctorate in Education Leadership, with a specialization in Computer Information Systems from Nova Southeastern University in 2001. Robert, having served 24 years, retired as a U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran, and held titles as an Engineer Officer, Quartermaster Officer and NCO Academy Graduate. Robert was also a Course Director Administrator and Senior Instructor for the Logistics Executive Development Course. As a Government Civilian, he was a Deputy Director, focusing on Information Systems Development.
Dr. Jones believed in giving back to the community, and for the last 15 years, he mentored young Black boys and men, ages 13-21, speaking and hosting events around professionalism, career development, social development and education. Other community and professional affiliations include: Fort Lee (VA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Masonic Lodge #128, Rotary International, Toastmasters, Veteran of Foreign Wars and American Legion, Notary Public and Chairman to the Grievance Board of Appeals, Prince George County, VA.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories two children, Michael Lorenzo Jones and Carmen Nicole Jones; two grandchildren, Michael Lorenzo Jones, II and Teija Arie Jones; one brother, Daniel Lorenzo Jones (Monica) and his nephew, Dustin Jones of Chattanooga, TN; a devoted aunt, Rosa Goodwyn; a devoted cousin, Juanita Goodwyn and good friend, Pete Freeburn.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors for Dr. Jones will be held on Friday, November, 6, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at the Tucker & Fisher Celebration of Life Chapel, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA with Pastor Maurice Bland, Pastor of Azusa House of Praise, Petersburg, VA officiating. The service will be live streamed. Public Viewing will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M.
COVID-19 NOTICE: Because we are celebrating the life of Dr. Robert A. Jones, III during the COVID-19 pandemic, if planning to attend any viewings and/or the service, a mask is required and social distancing must be practiced. To allow for social distancing, the celebration of life service capacity is limited to 50 people.
The family is being served by the professional staff of Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA 804-324-5529. Rev. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr. Funeral Director. www.tuckerandfisher.com.