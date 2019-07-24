|
|
Mr. Robert A. Lewis of 3410 Watson Street, Apt. A, South Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Chesterfield County. He attended the Chesterfield County Public School. He was Honorably Discharged from the military in 1979.
He was the son of the late Mable Williams Lewis and John W. Lewis. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Lewis, James Lewis, Harold Lewis and Ray Lewis.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories: four brothers, William Lewis (Ellen), Bennie Lewis (Doris), Joseph Lewis and Tim Lewis (Karen); sister-in-love, Charlotte Carter. Robert also leaves to cherish a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends too numerous to name.
Service for Mr. Lewis will be private.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 24 to July 25, 2019