Robert Allan Slayton, 61, of Chester, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mr. Slayton was born in Petersburg, VA and was the son of the late Jerry Slayton; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Slayton. Two of Mr. Slayton's greatest passions were fixing cars and drag racing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Slayton; a daughter, Jennifer Lloyd and husband, Jeff; two grandsons, Braden Maxwell and Landon Maxwell; his mother, Joyce Slayton; and a sister, Cheryl Slayton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Slayton. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Robert Slayton. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020