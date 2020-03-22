Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
ROBERT A. SLAYTON


1958 - 2020
ROBERT A. SLAYTON Obituary
Robert Allan Slayton, 61, of Chester, VA passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mr. Slayton was born in Petersburg, VA and was the son of the late Jerry Slayton; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Slayton. Two of Mr. Slayton's greatest passions were fixing cars and drag racing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Slayton; a daughter, Jennifer Lloyd and husband, Jeff; two grandsons, Braden Maxwell and Landon Maxwell; his mother, Joyce Slayton; and a sister, Cheryl Slayton.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Slayton. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Robert Slayton. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
