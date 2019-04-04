|
|
Robert A. Tetreault "Bob," 89 of Petersburg, went to be with his Lord on April 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henri and Florette Tetreault; siblings, Rita St. Gelais, and Raymond "Petiu" Tetreault. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Adeline "Addie" Tetreault; sons, Henri L. Tetreault II, and Timothy M. Tetreault; beloved daughter in-law, Lynn Marie Tetreault; granddaughters, Andrea, and Adrienne Tetreault; grandson, Henri L. "Trey" Tetreault III; great-grandson, Peter A. "Petiu" Tetreault; great-granddaughter, Amelia Mae Hagy.
After receiving his discharge from the Army he went to work as a Department of Defense civilian. Initially he served as an instructor in the Quartermaster School. During the next 30 plus years he served in many management positions and became known affectionately as Mr. T. At the time of his retirement in 1988, he was the Chief of Operations for the Enlisted Supply Department. A man of deep faith, Bob was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Petersburg Virginia. For many years he served as the head of the Lector program. A Past President of the Parish Council, he also served on various other church committees. A strong supporter of Catholic Education he served as the President of the St. Joseph School Bus Corporation and on the School Board. An active member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a Past Grand Knight of the Petersburg Council (694) and member of the Council's First Degree Team. At the State Council level he served as a District Deputy 7 times and as the State General Program Chairman. With his wife Addie they were honored as the Virginia Knights of Columbus Family of the Year in 1982. In the orders 4th Degree he was a founding member of the Appomattox Assembly 1614, and was a Past Faithful Navigator. Bob was a devoted husband, father, pépère, grand pépère, and an uncle.
A rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5th, at the Petersburg Chapel of the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, with visitation following from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, with interment to follow at St. Josephs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Joseph Church Charities, 151 W. Washington St. Petersburg, VA. 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019