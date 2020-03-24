Home

Robert Alexander McAra, 90, of Petersburg passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1929, to the late Robert Alfred and Helen Hunter McAra. Robert is survived by his wife of 66 years, would have been 67 in June, Edith Wong McAra; three sons, Robert Stephen and wife, Rebecca, Norman Brent and Randall John and wife, Dawn; one daughter, Elaina McAra Taylor and husband, Rodney; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a special brother-in-law, Norman Wong and wife, Annie. Funeral services will be private. Please send condolences to the home of Edith McAra. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to James River Hospice, 9100 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 290, N. Chesterfield, Virginia 23236. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
