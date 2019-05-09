|
Mr. Robert Allen Buford of Petersburg, VA, entered eternal rest and peace on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on November 5, 1955, to the late Ella Louise Archer and Henry Epps and was adopted by the late Robert Lee Buford.
He served his country in the Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1977. While serving in the Army he received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Sharp Shooter (Rifle) Award. After his discharged he served four years in the Army Reserve.
Buford had many jobs including taxi cab driver, forklift operator and warehouse supervisor. He was the owner and CEO of Buford's Lawn Service. He loved manicuring lawns, planting flower beds and cultivating the earth. He had a quiet loving spirit and really enjoyed the outdoor life. Buford enjoyed working on cars, playing bid whist, watching his favorite team, Washington Redskins and hanging out with his boys including his Gressett Street Family, the Delectable Heights and West Petersburg crew.
He was baptized at the Arlington Road Church of Christ in Hopewell VA. Buford enjoyed acappella singing and provided the security for the church youth rally.
Buford is remembered with love by his only son, Shamone Parham (Kymberly) of Jolliet IL; two step sons, Nakia Parham (Torrence) of Richmond, VA, and Lewis Taylor of Petersburg, VA; two step-daughters, ShaQuita Parham of Chester VA, and Pam McElroy (Brice) of Charlotte NC; sixteen grandchildren; six aunts, Alma White of Washington DC, Shirley Massenburg of Petersburg, VA, Judy Epps Williams, Helen Epps Winfield, and Ruth Epps Bland, all of Petersburg,VA, and Rosemary Epps Cooke of Hopewell, VA; numerous cousins to include Elsie James of Petersburg VA; a host of other friends and family, including, Deborah Cook Buford, his wife.
Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Arlington Road Church of Christ, 2106 Arlington Road, Hopewell, VA, Brother Melvin Jones, eulogist. The interment to follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will assemble 3:00 p.m. the day of the service at the funeral establishment.
