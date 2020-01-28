|
Mr. Robert Andrew Walker, better known as "Bobby Crow," of Dinwiddie County, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1947, to the late Susie Walker Coleman and Henry T. Coleman. He received his early education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. He worked in the community as a carpenter by trade and enjoyed doing his job. He loved drawing, watching westerns, and music. He was preceded by his nephew, Michael Coleman, and Carrol Harper.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three loving sisters, Shirley McCadden (Alexander), Vennis Harper, and Corrine Perry (Jerry); one brother, Milton Coleman, all of Dinwiddie; four aunts, Mildred Myrick (Dozier) of Petersburg, Carolyn Walker and Frances Walker, both of Dinwiddie, and Charlene Walker of Roanoke; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, close family and friends, to include, Cheryl Hardy, Corey Beasley, and Rev. Kristi Jordan.
The family sends a very special thank you to the Southside Regional Medical Center Staff, Colonial Heights Health and Rehab Center, and the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home Staff.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel, with Rev. Pinkie Hill, officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery, Dinwiddie.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 28, 2020