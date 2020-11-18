Robert Budd Mitchell entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020. He was born on February 28,1935 in Dinwiddie, Virginia to the union of the late George T. and Eulalia Mitchell. He was the youngest of his siblings. Bobby accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mount Level Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by brothers George C., Herbert, Billy and sisters Dorothy and Gladys.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Hattie Boyd Mitchell; daughter Robin M. France (Aaron) of Westfield, North Carolina; granddaughter Amber France of Panorama City, California; sister Hattie Walker of Lake Mary, Florida; Godson Wayne V. Walker of Dinwiddie; sister-in-law Shirley Boyd Hill (Roy) of Vermont; brother-in-law Joseph Jenkins, Jr. (Shelia) of Dinwiddie and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family, friends, neighbors and the Mount Level Church family.



Public viewing will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



There will be a private funeral service for immediate family only.



Funeral services are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Petersburg, Virginia (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store