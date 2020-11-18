1/1
ROBERT BUD MITCHELL
1935 - 2020
Robert Budd Mitchell entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020. He was born on February 28,1935 in Dinwiddie, Virginia to the union of the late George T. and Eulalia Mitchell. He was the youngest of his siblings. Bobby accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mount Level Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by brothers George C., Herbert, Billy and sisters Dorothy and Gladys.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 64 years, Hattie Boyd Mitchell; daughter Robin M. France (Aaron) of Westfield, North Carolina; granddaughter Amber France of Panorama City, California; sister Hattie Walker of Lake Mary, Florida; Godson Wayne V. Walker of Dinwiddie; sister-in-law Shirley Boyd Hill (Roy) of Vermont; brother-in-law Joseph Jenkins, Jr. (Shelia) of Dinwiddie and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family, friends, neighbors and the Mount Level Church family.

Public viewing will be held on Friday November 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a private funeral service for immediate family only.

Funeral services are under the direction of Joseph M. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Petersburg, Virginia (804)-863-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Mitchell Family, may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Delores Johnson Bland
November 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
FRED & JEAN DILLARD
Friend
November 17, 2020
Condolences to the Mitchell and France families. Uncle Bobby your presence will be dearly missed. RIP
Barbara Cox
Family
November 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that Mr. Bobby has passed. My condolences go out to the family. Pray that you all find comfort in his memories. He was a very kind person and he will be missed.
Doris Mason
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Aunt Hattie and Robin, I am so sorry for your loss. Uncle Bobby will be missed and may GOD comfort you both at this time.
Tina & Anthony Wyatt
Family
