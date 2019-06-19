|
|
Robert Curtis King, born April 20, 1964, passed away Friday, June 15, 2019. He is survived by wife, Kathy; son, Chett Alan King and fiancée Heather; mother and father, Robert and Margaret King; sister, Elizabeth King Lee (Tony); niece, Lauren; nephew, Jordan; step-daughter, Stephanie Jefferson; nieces, Vanessa and Maddie; nephew, Rickie; great-grandaughter, Nara; great-grandson, Austin; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. All services will be private. Condolences maybe registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 19 to June 20, 2019