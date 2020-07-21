1/1
ROBERT C. WILKINS
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Robert C. Wilkins entered eternal Rest on July 16, 2020. He was born in Prince George, VA to William and Ernestine Wilkins on June 14, 1943. He was an entrepreneur in the landscaping business. He truly enjoyed working and gardening for himself and others.

He worked for Diamond Meat Co., for over 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed making people laugh and listening to oldies but goodies.

Robert C. Wilkins was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ella Mae Wilkins; brothers, Frank, Earl and Roosevelt Wilkins; sisters, Annie Mae Ellis, Bernice Johnson and Helen Pulliam; his lifetime friend, Laura White and his grandson, Rev. Joseph Wilkins.

He leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Tammara Wilkins, Sherry Green and Ella Massenburg all of Petersburg; grandchildren, Marvin Wilkins (Katrina), Shaneka Lyons (Andre), Richard Massenburg II, Crystal Taylor, Jakwon Hawkins, Trey Wilkins, and Kye"Asia Green; great grandchildren, Marvin Wilkins, Jr., Andre Lyons, Richard Massenburg II, Montez Hawkins, Amere Wilkins, Aaliyah Lyons, Jamere Hawkins, To'Nori Wilkins, Jade Hawkins, Dante Thomas; sisters, Essie Raines, Dorothy Jones and Arnita Wilkins; brothers, James Wilkins (Frances), William Wilkins and Herbert Wilkins; and godson, Donald Smith. Robert also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include: the Little Church Street Crew and two devoted friends, Calvin Trotter and Richard Massenburg I.

Special thanks to the entire staff at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center. Crater Community Hospice and Katrina Wilkins and Vanessa Brown for all their support.

Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 21, 2020
Praying for this family while they are going through this difficult time.
Beverly A Love
July 21, 2020
Ella, In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Hattie Bonner
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Diane Wilkins Ford
Family
July 21, 2020
Poppy, we will miss you,. The smile, laughter and your favorite words, "ain't nothing but something to do.". We love you poppy
Cathy and junnie Mallory
Junnie and Cathy Mallory
Friend
July 21, 2020
Junnie and Cathy Mallory
Friend
July 21, 2020
Ella Wilkins-Massenburg family, sympathies and condolences to you all. Prayers of comfort peace and grace for you during this time and times ahead. Family, be blessed and grow in love.
Tina Wilson PHS 1980
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved