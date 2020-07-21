Mr. Robert C. Wilkins entered eternal Rest on July 16, 2020. He was born in Prince George, VA to William and Ernestine Wilkins on June 14, 1943. He was an entrepreneur in the landscaping business. He truly enjoyed working and gardening for himself and others.
He worked for Diamond Meat Co., for over 25 years until he retired. He enjoyed making people laugh and listening to oldies but goodies.
Robert C. Wilkins was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ella Mae Wilkins; brothers, Frank, Earl and Roosevelt Wilkins; sisters, Annie Mae Ellis, Bernice Johnson and Helen Pulliam; his lifetime friend, Laura White and his grandson, Rev. Joseph Wilkins.
He leaves to cherish his memory: three daughters, Tammara Wilkins, Sherry Green and Ella Massenburg all of Petersburg; grandchildren, Marvin Wilkins (Katrina), Shaneka Lyons (Andre), Richard Massenburg II, Crystal Taylor, Jakwon Hawkins, Trey Wilkins, and Kye"Asia Green; great grandchildren, Marvin Wilkins, Jr., Andre Lyons, Richard Massenburg II, Montez Hawkins, Amere Wilkins, Aaliyah Lyons, Jamere Hawkins, To'Nori Wilkins, Jade Hawkins, Dante Thomas; sisters, Essie Raines, Dorothy Jones and Arnita Wilkins; brothers, James Wilkins (Frances), William Wilkins and Herbert Wilkins; and godson, Donald Smith. Robert also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to include: the Little Church Street Crew and two devoted friends, Calvin Trotter and Richard Massenburg I.
Special thanks to the entire staff at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center. Crater Community Hospice and Katrina Wilkins and Vanessa Brown for all their support.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Damion T. Batts, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
