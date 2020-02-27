|
SSG (Ret) Robert Charlie Dash, Sr., 88, of 1605 N. Halcun Drive, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center. He was born September 12, 1931, in St. Matthews, SC, to the late Willie Glover Dash and Ellen Buckery Dash. He was the only child born to this union. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Elnora Daniel Dash; a son, Robert Dash, Jr.; daughter, Patricia Pugh; and granddaughter, Latonya M. Williams.
He was raised on a farm in South Carolina by his grandparents, Gabe and Simsie Buckery after the death of his father which occurred shortly after his birth. He was the grandson of sharecroppers and great-grandson of slaves. He often spoke about the life on the farm and his mules name, "Sam and Jane." Robert was educated in South Carolina. He attended one year at South Carolina State College. He played the drums and was a member of the college band. After leaving college due to lack of funds, he moved to Philadelphia, PA, to live with his aunt, Johnnie Ann where he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army.
Robert was a Veteran of the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged after 23 years and 10 months of military service. He served as a Radar Maintenance Supervisor & Inspector and Track Vehicle Mechanic. He served in the Korea War and received many medals and awards during his military service. He was stationed at various military installations which included: Ft. Lewis (Washington), Ft. Devens (Massachusetts), Ft. Sill (Oklahoma), Ft. Benning (Georgia), Ft. Drum (New York), Ft. Huachuca (Arizona), one tour in Korea and two tours in Germany. In 1973, he moved his family into a permanent residence in Petersburg, VA. He retired from active military service in 1974. He was briefly employed at Brenco before starting his employment at ICI, Inc. in Hopewell, VA. He retired from ICI after many years of employment.
Robert was a faithful member of Unity Baptist Church in Petersburg where he served as Church Treasurer and a Trustee for over 30 years. He was a member of the Male Choir and Mass Choir. He was diligent about ensuring the doors of the church were open for services. He was a regular member at Bible Study, Noon Day Prayer and Adult Sunday School. In addition, he volunteered for several decades as a tax preparer with the Ft. Lee Tax Center.
Robert was a very dedicated and supported family man. He leaves to cherish his memory, four children, Deborah Pugh (Daryl) of Chesterfield County, Ellen Salter (Bobby) of Dinwiddie; Rev. Dr. Michael Dash (Sarah) of Chesterfield, VA, and David Dash (Lois) of Las Vegas, NV; fifteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Pauline Marshall and Evelyn Murphy of Richmond; three brothers-in-law, William Spencer of Chicago, John and Wallace Daniel of Richmond, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church members and friends.
Robert Charlie Dash, Sr. leaves a spiritual legacy of treating all people with dignity and respect.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Unity Baptist Church, 330 S. South Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. E.E. Mitchell, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020