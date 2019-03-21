|
Mr. Robert E. Dabney, Jr. departed this life on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his residence. He was preceded in death his parents, Joan Patterson Dabney and Robert Edward Dabney, Sr., and his wife, Judy Townes.
Robert was a native of Petersburg, VA, growing-up in the Pocahontas Community. He graduated from Petersburg High School, Class of 1982. He was employed on Fort Lee Army Base as a Chef. Robert also was employed at Chesterfield Auto Recycling prior to his health declining.
He gave his life to Christ at an early age and became a member of Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. He later joined God's Mission of Faith Church under the pastoralship of Pastor Virginia Graham and William Cherry, Jr., where he was a faithful member. He attended Bible Study on Wednesday nights and served on the Male Chorus.
Robert enjoyed fishing, cooking, working on cars and taking care of children.
Robert leaves to cherish his memories: sisters, Linda Dabney, Vanessa Howard (Lorenzo), Margaret Dabney; one brother, Wayne Dabney; three sons, Jamell Townes (Paula), Samuel Townes and Antwon Townes; devoted special friends of eight year, Shawn Thomas; dear friends, Evangelist Connie, Tonya Batts, Curtis Goode, Joseph Moore, Amp and Lisa; nieces, devoted Sharnice Howard, Hyreshia Howard, Jokayla Howard, Shaneicia Howard; nephew, Tank; numerous children and grandchildren that he raised to include: Sadé Roy (Dejuan), Nicole Thomas, Ricky Thomas, Zorra Thomas, Joe Thomas, Christian Thomas, Amanda Thomas, Amoriyon Bonner, Kytrell Roy, Travion Thomas, Aariyonna Bonner, Ja'Mes Johnson, Jameshia Johnson, Monicqua Townes, Jahnae Johnson, Jae'Ceon Hardy, Ari'Auna Hardy, Ebony Williams, Kamarion Briggs, Jimell Townes, Shalon Johnson Townes, Quincy Mayfiled, Lucolia Mayfield, Maurice Smith, Isaiah Taylor, Armarion Mayfield, and Jaheed Ruffin; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at God's Mission of Faith, 2155 N. Jamestown Drive, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Virginia Graham, eulogist. The interment will be private.
The family will assemble 11:30 a.m. the day of the service at church.
