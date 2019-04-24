|
|
Mr. Robert E. "Bobby" Peterson, 47, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away January 31, 2019, at Haven Hospice Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City, FL. Mr. Peterson was born on June 17, 1971, in Petersburg, VA, and worked in the construction industry as a glass fitter. He attended the Starke Church of Christ in Starke, FL, and enjoyed NASCAR. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bob" Peterson. Survivors are his daughter, Heather Alston of Colonial Heights; his mother, Barbara (Hannah) Peterson of Gainesville, VA; his sister, Carla Hill of Chester, VA; and his grandchildren, Abigail and Owen of Colonial Heights.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the Appomattox Boat Harbor Clubhouse, 1604 Fine St., Prince George, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019