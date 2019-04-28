"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith, Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them that love his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:7-8



God in his infinite wisdom saw fit to call Mr. Robert Edward Wiggins, also known as "Paradise" or "Dice," from labor to reward on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born February 17, 1947, in Sussex County, Virginia, to the late Hinton and Florence Wiggins. He entered this world with his now late twin, Rosa Marie Wiggins. They were inseparable until her death in 2006. He was the 10th child of the 14 children. Besides his parents and his twin, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Arthur, James and Prince Wiggins, Paige Cameron and Florence Freeman. Robert was baptized and joined the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, and was educated in the Sussex County Public School System.



Robert worked in farming and construction until he retired. Robert was truly a very charming man. He loved children and children in return loved him, also. He was a man of great integrity and compassion.



Robert truly showed himself to all he met with an outreached hand and a contagious smile. His attitude was one of humbleness, kindness and politeness with a gentle spirit. He was one expressed love for all.



He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Valerie Wiggins; two daughters reared as his own, Sandra Smith (Mark) of Chester and Marsha Wallace of Norfolk; four sisters, Annie Wright (Joseph) of Emporia, Beulah Jackson and Gladys Wiggins, both of Stony Creek and Flossie Wyatt of North Dinwiddie; three brothers, Junious Wiggins (Doris), William Wiggins (Laura) and McNeil Wiggins (Mary) all of Norfolk; sisters in law, Lillian Wiggins, Dorothy Mabry, Virginia Hill (Grover), Lois Stith (David), Glorene Gilliam (Aaron) and Alice Chambliss; brothers in law, Mack Chambliss (Brenda), Clarence Chambliss (Sonja) and James Chambliss (Wanda). He also leaves to cherish his memories seven grandchildren, Jessica, Mark Jr., Matthew, Jasmine, Tamia and Larry Jr.; four great grandchildren, Kash, Nasir, Kamdyn, Nova; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends, among them two devoted nephews, Mancy Jackson (Mike) and Shawn Campbell, one devoted niece, Priscilla Wiggins (Duck); three devoted friends, Anthony Kearny, JoAnn Hunt and Gearldine Cochran; and his extended family and friends of Norfolk, VA.



The family will receive friends at the residence of his sister Flossie Wyatt, 23619 River Road, N. Dinwiddie, Virginia. On the day of the service, the family will assemble at 12 noon at the residence of his sister Beulah Jackson, 15467 Dillard Road, Stony Creek, for the procession.



A homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Hunting Quarter Baptist Church, Stony Creek, with the pastor, Rev. Dr. Carroll W. Robb, officiating. Burial will follow at the Morning Star Baptist Church, Capron, Virginia.



Funeral arrangmenets are under the direction of the Joseph Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019