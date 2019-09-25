|
Robert "Bob" Erwin Alfano, 62, of Dinwiddie, VA, (Fulton, NY) went home to be with the lord on Monday, September 9, 2019. Born on September 23, 1956, in Fulton, NY, to the late Mary Alfano.
He spent most of his life seeing the United States through the windshield of a tractor trailer but ultimately loved being at home with his family and doing landscaping.
Bob will be missed by his loving wife, Delma "Debbie" Carroll Alfano; and his children, Alicia Lamm (Josh), Brittney Roberts (Josh), Tiffany Wells; grandchildren, Breana (Justin), Malik, Haley, Nascere, Courtney, Tristan, Alex, Hayden; great-grandchildren, Bryson and Jaliyah.
A memorial service with family and friends will be held at 6:00 on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, 102 South Ave, Petersburg VA 23803.
