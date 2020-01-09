|
Mr. Robert Everette Jones Sr. "Bootney" of Stony Creek, Virginia, departed this earthly life on December 31, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Virginia.
He was born to the late Robert "Buck" Jones and Louise "Elizabeth" Walker-Jones on April 16, 1932, in Sussex, Virginia. He was preceded in death by brothers, James "Mr. JJ" Jones, Morris Lee Jones; sisters, Virgie "Plute" Jones Weathers, and Alice "Sis" Jones; son-in-law, Raleigh R. Parham; and grandson, Raleigh Parham Jr.
Robert enlisted in the Marine Corps at a young age, where he served as a military police officer in New London, Connecticut during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. While stationed at the Naval Submarine Base in New London he served in the Security Detail for First Lady Mamie Eisenhower during her visit to the base to christen the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, the USS Nautilus. Robert went on to have a long and successful career with Allied Chemical/Allied Signal/Honeywell, working in Area 9 as a Chemical Operator for over thirty years.
Robert was well known as a "Certified Master Gardener" before the term was made popular. Every year he would cultivate a beautiful acre-sized garden full of corn, potatoes, greens, beans, cabbages, tomatoes and so much more. This bountiful harvest would be shared with family and friends alike. He also loved to work in his "orchard", harvesting apples and pears. With his trusty John Deere and Farm-All tractors, he maintained the garden well into his late seventies.
He leaves to cherish his loving and eternal memories his devoted wife of over 59 years, Catherine R. Jones; six devoted children, Faye Parham, Carolyn Jones, Robert E. Jones Jr. (Karla), Darlene Atkins (Fred), Norman Jones (Holly) and Cleveland J. Jones; thirteen grandchildren, Douglas Parham (Nasima), Sheila McLemore, Michael Parham (Adrienne), Morgan Howard, Jay Howard, Asya Spears (Christopher), Jackson Jones, Jonathan Jones, Joshua Atkins, Christina Atkins, Brian Atkins, Robert Jones, and Matthew Jones; one brother-in-law, Eugene Rose (Josephine); a dear cousin/neighbor, Margaret Law, a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life for Robert will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 20248 Courthouse Rd, Yale, VA 23897. Reverend Willie R. Derr will officiate. Interment will follow at the Rose Family Cemetery, Yale, VA.
Public viewing will be held at Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, Friday, January 10, 2020, from 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Family visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
