|
|
Robert "Bob" Hutchison Glass, 82, of Colonial Heights passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 30, 2019. Bob was born June 5, 1937 in Columbus, OH to the late Paul Jennings Glass and Fern Burroughs Glass. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carter Lee Glass and Winston Glass; sisters, Diana Glass and Jacquelyn Crafton; and a daughter, Wetona "Tona" Glass Sink.
Bob retired after 40 years of service as a Shift General Supervisor from Allied Chemical of Hopewell, Va. He graduated from Dinwiddie High School Class of 1954, honorably served his country in the United States Marines and was also an alumnus of Richard Bland College. Bob was passionate about golf where he enjoyed spending time with his golf buddies and was a proud member of the Colonial Heights Senior Golf League. He was a skilled woodworking craftsman where he spent years creating many family heirlooms which will be treasured for generations to come. Most of all, he loved and cherished spending time with his ever-growing family.
Bob is survived by his true love and soul mate of 59 years, wife, Reba Lowery Glass; children, Timothy Glass, Joe Sink, Bonnie Falls (Jeff), Robin Hall (Michael), Diana Glass; grandchildren; Brien Sink (Xavier) Joshua Glass (Renee), Christina Browder, Daniel Falls (Karla), Matthew Falls (Rebekah), Benjamin Hall, Sarah Hall, Samuel Hall; great-grandchildren, Tanner Browder, Makenzie-Brooke Browder, Scarlett Glass, Noah Falls and Eli Falls; brother, David Glass (Diane), brother-in-law, William Crafton and sister-in-law, Alvis Beazley; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 3110 Greenwood Avenue, Colonial Heights, Va. 23834 with Dr. Joey Anthony and Dr. Andy Brockelman officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bob to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church or a . Online condolences may be made at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019