1/1
ROBERT H. ROBERTSON SR.
1933 - 2020
Mr. Robert H. Robertson, Sr., affectionately known as "Pop, Roh, Moon, and Road Runner, departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 12:20 PM at Chippenham Medical Center (Hospice Unit).

He was born July 8, 1933, to the late Marie Harris Robertson and Paul Robertson in Chesterfield County. Robert was a very loving husband and a devoted father and stepfather. He was baptized at an early age Shiloh Baptist Church (the family church) on Hickory Road. In 1980, he joined First Baptist Church Centralia, where he was loved and received by everyone to include: The Jones, Booker and Bennett families.

Robert met his "sweetie pie", Virginia Parham at a social and they connected on "backfield emotions". Robert and Virginia entered into Holy Matrimony on July 29, 1978, and they had 42 years of wonderful connections.

Robert loved to drive a truck or car. Driving was his lifetime occupation for 20 years with his employer Wicks, Inc. and 15 years with Moore's Lumber Company. He loved his job driving, that he was nicknamed, "Road Runner".

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Russell Smith and Anthony Robertson; his parents; three brothers, Paul Jr, Malcolm, and Wilbert Robertson; and three sisters, Ernestine Bracey, Grace Allen and Ruth Hinnant.

Robert leaves to mourn his death: a loving and devoted wife, Virginia; one son, Robert H. Robertson, Jr.; stepchildren, Mark, Doris, and Edith Parham, Angela Ross (SiDerk); grandchildren, Demetria Parham, Daryl Parham and Kayla Ross, Javon Anthony, and Havis Robertson of North Carolina; two sisters, Dorothy Whipple and Eva Barksdale of Georgia; sister-in-law, Sarah Robertson; longtime friends, Eugene Merritt of Maryland, and Leroy Harris of Chester; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Road, Richmond, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-891, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Peggy Moon
Friend
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Franceen Robinson
Friend
September 21, 2020
Condolences and love to the family. May God be your source of comfort during this time. Thank God for the time that Rob was with us.
Rosa Manson
Family
September 20, 2020
To the Robertson family: It is with sincere sympathy that we extend our heartfelt condolences. May God bless and comfort you as you mourn the passing of your loved one and may happy memories soon replace the void that you are feeling at this time.
William L. & Blanche Harris
Friend
September 19, 2020
To all the family, we were sad to learn of the passing of Cousin Rob. Our deepest condolences are with the entire family in this difficult time.
Lucious (Duke) and Dottie Edwards
Family
September 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family. May he rest in peace.

C?lifford & Margaret N. Thpmpson
Cliff & Margaret Thompson
Friend
September 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy.
My prayers are with you at this sad time. I will truly miss his heartfelt greetings on Sunday mornings.
Rose West Smith
Friend
September 16, 2020
To the Robert Robertson Family we extend heartfelt sympathy and prayers. May the Lord comfort you and give you strength as you go through this difficult time.
Kenneth and Carolyn Gaines
September 16, 2020
With a contrite spirit, my condolences are with Aunt Virginia, and my family. May the Lord give us His peace. Am going to really miss you Uncle Rob.
Kevin Granderson
Family
September 16, 2020
Virginia I was so sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers are with you.
Dorothy EvansPorter
Acquaintance
September 16, 2020
Please accept our prayers and sincere condolences. We will miss him.
Racy and Harriett Bennett
September 15, 2020
We will miss cousin and friend, Rob. Thanks for your spirit of kindness that we will long remember. Condolences to the family.
Floyd & Mildred Robinson
Family
September 15, 2020
Thank you for making me laugh each time I saw you .
Victoria Chiasson
Friend
September 14, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Zelda Mullen
Family
