Mr. Robert H. Robertson, Sr., affectionately known as "Pop, Roh, Moon, and Road Runner, departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 12:20 PM at Chippenham Medical Center (Hospice Unit).
He was born July 8, 1933, to the late Marie Harris Robertson and Paul Robertson in Chesterfield County. Robert was a very loving husband and a devoted father and stepfather. He was baptized at an early age Shiloh Baptist Church (the family church) on Hickory Road. In 1980, he joined First Baptist Church Centralia, where he was loved and received by everyone to include: The Jones, Booker and Bennett families.
Robert met his "sweetie pie", Virginia Parham at a social and they connected on "backfield emotions". Robert and Virginia entered into Holy Matrimony on July 29, 1978, and they had 42 years of wonderful connections.
Robert loved to drive a truck or car. Driving was his lifetime occupation for 20 years with his employer Wicks, Inc. and 15 years with Moore's Lumber Company. He loved his job driving, that he was nicknamed, "Road Runner".
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Russell Smith and Anthony Robertson; his parents; three brothers, Paul Jr, Malcolm, and Wilbert Robertson; and three sisters, Ernestine Bracey, Grace Allen and Ruth Hinnant.
Robert leaves to mourn his death: a loving and devoted wife, Virginia; one son, Robert H. Robertson, Jr.; stepchildren, Mark, Doris, and Edith Parham, Angela Ross (SiDerk); grandchildren, Demetria Parham, Daryl Parham and Kayla Ross, Javon Anthony, and Havis Robertson of North Carolina; two sisters, Dorothy Whipple and Eva Barksdale of Georgia; sister-in-law, Sarah Robertson; longtime friends, Eugene Merritt of Maryland, and Leroy Harris of Chester; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at First Baptist Church Centralia, 2920 Kingsdale Road, Richmond, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-891, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.