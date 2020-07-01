ROBERT J. JONES
Mr. Robert Joseph Jones, 76, of 13187 Tyus Road, Stony Creek, VA, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
