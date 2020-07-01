Mr. Robert Joseph Jones, 76, of 13187 Tyus Road, Stony Creek, VA, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 1, 2020.