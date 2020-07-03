Robert Joseph Jones, often known by many as "Joseph", was born on September 16, 1943, to the late Robert Jones and the late Ruby Jones in Sussex County, Virginia; Joseph was the eldest of their four children.
God so carefully orchestrated the transition of His son from labor to rest on Monday, June 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. At an early age, Joseph confessed his faith in Christ with the evidence of being baptized outdoors on the premises of the old landmark of New Hope Baptist Church, Waverly, Virginia. He joined New Hope Baptist Church and served faithfully over the years as an usher and trustee until his health began to fail. Even after his health began to fail, he still attended worship services with the assistance of his committed soulmate, Florence C. Jones.
Joseph was educated in Sussex County, Virginia, where he later developed multiple skills, talents, and interests. He had a love for fixing cars, gardening, and supporting his family. He spent many days serving his community in several capacities, such as being a former member of the Sussex County Volunteer Fire Department. He also worked for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company in Petersburg, Virginia for several years until the company closed their facility. Thereafter, he pursued other opportunities as his heart led him to do so. He landed his next place of service at Sussex County School Bus Garage, where he served his community by maintaining the safety of public transportation as a mechanic. Joseph had a great sense of humor as he told stories on various occasions while feeling it was necessary to pick and joke around with those that came into his life, especially if he cared about them.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Jones, his mother Ruby Jones, and his sister Rose Walton. He leaves to cherish his life-changing and fond memories: a virtuous woman; his wife, Florence C. Jones, who was the crown to her husband for over 52 years; two children, Darrel K. Jones, Tanya Gary (Jeffrey); four grandchildren, Kierra Jones, Damera Jones, Jonalen Gary, and Jalen Gary; one great-granddaughter, Averieanne Jones; two brothers, John Jones (Francis) and Lowell Jones; one sister-in-law, Gladys Mason (Charles Mason); one former daughter-in-law, Karen D. Short-Jones; one niece, Crystal Greene; four nephews, Wymond Mason, Lamont Hines, Michael Walton, and Marcus Walton; three aunts, Mary Anne Goode, Delida Brown, and Kathrine Greene; a devoted cousin, Odessa Urquhart; two devoted friends, Ernest Massenburg, Jr. and Gladys Reed, and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Robert Jones will be held 11 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020, in the chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home., Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, officiant, and Rev. Dr. David Banks, eulogist. Burial will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. Public viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
