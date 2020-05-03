|
Robert "Bobby" Kenneth Fisher, age 80, of Chester, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is survived by is his wife of 52 years, Mary S. Fisher; his sons, Robert Fisher (Cheryl), Christophe Fisher (Teresa); his daughters, Kay Fisher, Rebecca Reed (Craig) and Margarette Talley (Darrell); nine grandchildren, Michael, Jesse, Logan, Jennifer, Mindy, Tori, Ashley, Megan, Ryan, Katie and Kevin; nine great-grandchildren; and a large extended loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Mabel Fisher; four brothers, John, Duane, Dale, Russell; and his sister, Dorothy Schondelmayer.
Bobby was a retired Master Sergeant, having served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and a member of the American Legion Post #2, The Eagles, Moose Lodge #147 and the Matoaca Sportsmans Club. He was Co-Owner/Operator of Century 21 Colonial Realty and was in real estate for 40 years. Bobby loved to golf, hunt and fish on his boat called the "Lucky Dude."
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial considerations may be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908 or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8516. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Fisher family.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020