E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum of Southlawn Memorial Park
1911 Birdsong Road
S. Prince George, VA
ROBERT L. DOAK II


1946 - 2019
ROBERT L. DOAK II Obituary
Robert Linwood Doak II, 72, of Church Road, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born on July 12, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Aline Billard Doak, and was preceded in death by an aunt, Margaret Doak.

Mr. Doak retired from VDOT as a traffic engineer after 30 years of service and was a member in good standing of the Fellowship of the Friends of Bill W. He loved running the roads in his '68 Mustang Fastback, he was a Civil War enthusiast, he enjoyed Harley Davidsons and Steve McQueen's movie "Bullitt." He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Cindy Lou Doak.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the Mausoleum of Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 29 to June 30, 2019
