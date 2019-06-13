Mr. Robert L. Jackson was called to rest on June 9, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1943, in San Marcus, TX.



Robert was a loving and dedicated soldier, brother, husband and father.



He was a graduate of San Marcus High School and a star athlete. After graduation, he immediately joined the Army. His tours included Vietnam, later returning home to marry his wife Bettye and continue his Army career.



Throughout his career he traveled extensively, including Europe, the United States and Korea, before settling down and retiring in Hopewell in 1984. Over the course of the next several years, he worked for both the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Virginia Department of Corrections before officially retiring in 1999. A real people person, his hobbies included bingo, bowling and crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Loved by all who knew him, he will be missed by a host of family and friends.



He is survived by his son, Frederick L. Jackson; daughter-in-law, Carie Lee Jackson; brothers, Charles and Thomas Dean Jackson and sister, Janice Jackson.



Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel.



Professional services entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803. Online condolences submitted to: www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Progress-Index from June 13 to June 14, 2019