|
|
Robert Lee Spence, 87, of Prince George, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. He was the proud owner and operator of Spence Auto Sales and was known by many as "Boss Hog". He is survived by his beloved wife of 70 years, Madeline Spence; children, Robert Eugene Spence (Lisa), Roberta Lee Bordeaux (Leon), Robin Leroy Spence (Vicky), Robecca Elaine Purdie (Ronnie), and Ronald Lloyd Spence; caregiver and granddaughter, April Gore (Ray); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020