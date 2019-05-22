|
Mr. Robert L. Taylor, affectionately known as "Butch," 76, departed this life Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home with his sister. He was born to the late Webster Taylor and Tella Allen Taylor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Webster Taylor, in 2018.
Robert (Butch) received his formal education from J.E.J. Moore High School in Prince George, VA. He joined Mt. Hope Baptist Church at an early age. He was employed with Hercules. Robert enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family. He was a loving, patient and kind person to all he knew.
He is survived by his three sons; two sisters, Teresa T. McKinney (Joe) and Joyce Bullock; three brothers, Stanley Taylor (Delilah), Michael Taylor and Gregory Taylor (Tina); uncle, Joseph Taylor (Evelyn); aunt, Annie Allen; devoted friend, Herbert Blanding; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Melvin Gilliam, eulogist and Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White Sr., officiating. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, 804-732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
