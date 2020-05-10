|
Mr. Robert L. White, Sr., 76, went into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on December 19, 1943 in Surry, VA, to the late Pernell White and Roxie Shaw White Jones. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Pernell White, William White, and Alexander White.
Robert had a passion for farming and selling produce at various market stand locations. He retired from Surry County Maintenance Department after 23 years of dedicated services.
Robert leaves to cherish in memory: his loving wife of 56 years, Earnestine Holmes White of Waverly, VA; sons, Robert J. White (Turkekia) of Smithfield, VA, Douglas White of Colonial Heights, VA, and Ronald White (Robin) of Chester, VA; daughters, Pamela W. Stringfield (Jarvis) of Wakefield, VA, Diane and ToWanda White both of Petersburg, VA; eleven grandchildren, Sharná White, Lamont Hill, TaKeisha Hill, Jarvé Stringfield, Darnell White, Raheem White, Sarquitta White, Taeylor White, Jhané Stringfield, Jaylen Stringfield, and NaTaliyah White; fifteen great grandchildren brothers, John White (Josephine) of Prince George, VA, James White of Prince George, VA; brothers-in-law, William Holmes (deceased Edith) of Dendron, VA, and Stanley Holmes, Sr. (Irene) of Hampton, VA; sisters-in-law, Mary Wise (deceased Walter) of Baltimore, MD, Beatrice Shaw (James) of Dendron, VA, and Ruth White of Elberon, VA; one aunt, Bernetha Williams of New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Chappelle Holmes Family Cemetery, Waverly, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
