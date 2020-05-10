Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
ROBERT WHITE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Chappelle Holmes Family Cemetery
Waverly, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT L. WHITE SR.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT L. WHITE SR. Obituary
Mr. Robert L. White, Sr., 76, went into eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence. Robert was born on December 19, 1943 in Surry, VA, to the late Pernell White and Roxie Shaw White Jones. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Pernell White, William White, and Alexander White.
Robert had a passion for farming and selling produce at various market stand locations. He retired from Surry County Maintenance Department after 23 years of dedicated services.
Robert leaves to cherish in memory: his loving wife of 56 years, Earnestine Holmes White of Waverly, VA; sons, Robert J. White (Turkekia) of Smithfield, VA, Douglas White of Colonial Heights, VA, and Ronald White (Robin) of Chester, VA; daughters, Pamela W. Stringfield (Jarvis) of Wakefield, VA, Diane and ToWanda White both of Petersburg, VA; eleven grandchildren, Sharná White, Lamont Hill, TaKeisha Hill, Jarvé Stringfield, Darnell White, Raheem White, Sarquitta White, Taeylor White, Jhané Stringfield, Jaylen Stringfield, and NaTaliyah White; fifteen great grandchildren brothers, John White (Josephine) of Prince George, VA, James White of Prince George, VA; brothers-in-law, William Holmes (deceased Edith) of Dendron, VA, and Stanley Holmes, Sr. (Irene) of Hampton, VA; sisters-in-law, Mary Wise (deceased Walter) of Baltimore, MD, Beatrice Shaw (James) of Dendron, VA, and Ruth White of Elberon, VA; one aunt, Bernetha Williams of New Jersey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Chappelle Holmes Family Cemetery, Waverly, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert L. Elliott, Jr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -