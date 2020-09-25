Robert Lamar Thomas, 38, of Petersburg, VA, departed this life suddenly on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Robert was born October 10, 1981 to Wanda Goode and Robert Allen, Jr.



Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Rebecca Goode and Robert Allen and nephew Terry Goode, Jr.



Robert attended the Petersburg Public School System. He was employed at Amazon. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks football fan. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with family. Robert was known for wearing hats, new sneakers and always being fly.



He leaves to cherish his memories his loving parents, Wanda Goode and Robert Allen, Jr. (Gwen); children, Angel Butts (Shaniqua) and Lamar Finch (a child he raised as his own); grandmother, Mary Allen; two sisters, devoted Lawanda Merritte (Kevin) and Katara Pettaway; one brother, Terry Goode (Carolyn); stepsister, Temesha Johnson; stepbrother, Demonte Jones; special and devoted friend, Joi Terry; four aunts, devoted Angel Allen, Judy Moore (Kenny), Louise Parker (Ervin) and Theresa Allen; six uncles, Calvin Allen, Antonio Allen, Raymond Allen, Shaihe Shabazz, Bazo Goode and Calvin Goode; devoted cousins, Shapirio Dorsey, Cassie Banks, Sada Allen, Arlecia Banks, Larry Allen, Deandre Allen and Dewayne Baker; devoted friends, Steve Manson, Salena Perry and Steven Pendleton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tucker & Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Angel Allen, Pastor of Infinite Spirit Ministries, Petersburg, VA, eulogizing. Burial will followbat Mt. Minnis Memorial Park, 15151 Woods Edge Rd., Chester, VA. Service will be live streamed. Public viewing will be Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. Family will assemble at the residence of his mother, 328 Deerfield Dr., Petersburg, VA at 1:00 P.M. on the day of service.

