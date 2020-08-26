1/1
ROBERT LAWRENCE SR.
1938 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Lawrence Sr., 82, of Colonial Heights, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on February 27, 1938 to the late Vivian and Wiley Lawrence and was a member and elder of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. He served his country in the United States Army for four years after being a member of the Cadet Corp and ROTC at Virginia Tech, where he received a Bachelor's and Master's degree in engineering. He enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Colonial Heights Senior League. Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his mother and father; son, Robert V. Lawrence Jr.; and sister, Marianne L. Saunders. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty H. Lawrence; son, Kenneth A. Lawrence (Sharon); grandchildren, Patrick D. Lawrence and Michael D. Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Daniel Hamrick (Suzanne) and Arthur Hamrick (Sandra); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive guests from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family would like to extend special thanks to the devoted staff of Dunlop House for caring for Bob. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 or to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 26, 2020.
