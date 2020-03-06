|
Mr. Robert Lee Bynum, 87, of Drewryville, VA, was born June 22, 1932, to the late Ella Bynum Turner and Fenton Bynum in Boykins, VA. Robert Lee entered eternal rest on March 2, 2020, in Richmond, VA, with his family by his side. Robert Lee was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend who will greatly be missed for his sense of humor, infectious laugh, and his ability to never meet a stranger.
On October 27, 1951, Robert Lee married the love of his life Fannie Peeples and the two were inseparable for over 55 years, when he was preceded in death by his beloved Fannie. Robert Lee and Fannie had seven children who were raised to love God and value education; although, he did not receive a formal education. Robert Lee was a devout Christian and became a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Robert Lee retired from Georgia Pacific after 38 years of service. Robert Lee loved spending time with family and friends and making friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed all things outdoors. If he was indoors, you could find him watching baseball and rooting for his favorite team (the winning team). He also enjoyed driving the open road.
Robert Lee was preceded in death by his wife Fannie; eldest son, William (Bill) and parents. He leaves to cherish his memories: his two sons, Ricky (Mary Sue) of Emporia, VA, and Ryan of Newport News, VA; four daughters, Mary Doggett (Harry) of Norfolk, VA, Deborah Massenburg (Percell), Melloney, and Maureen Bynum, all of Richmond, VA; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Hosea Smith of Capron, VA, Lawrence Turner (Mildred) Suffolk, VA; a devoted cousin, Early Simmons; a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 30188 Shiloh Road, Boykins, VA. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
