Robert "Bob" Lee Longnecker, 86, a lifelong resident of Deer Point Lake, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 6:30 am on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Chesterfield, Virginia. He was born to the late John Albert Longnecker and Myrla Zurene Longnecker in Marion, Ohio, on October 16, 1933.
Bob spent his childhood and early adult years in Green Camp, Ohio on the family farm with his eight siblings. He has fond memories of working on the farm with his siblings from taking care of livestock, hunting in the woods for small game to supplement the family meals, warm memories of sitting around the dinner table to see who was going to get the last pork chop, and getting into mischief around the neighborhood. World War II had started and ended by the time he was twelve years old and five years later the family farm could no longer contain him. Bob set out on his life's adventures by enlisting in the US Army at the age of 17 with his mom's blessing. Bob worked in radio communication and was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany, where he rose to the rank of Corporal in three short years. Once his Army enlistment ended, Bob decided to continue his service to his country by joining the ranks of the still newly formed US Air Force. While serving in the Air Force, Bob worked in the radar field as part of the nation's early warning system to detect potential inbound Soviet aircrafts flying into the US over the Arctic Circle during the Cold War. He was also stationed at numerous bases in the US as well as in Thule, Greenland; Giebelstadt, Germany; and Thailand. During his Air Force career, Bob served in Thailand in support of combat operations in the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant by the end of his 22 years of active service. While stationed in Thailand, Bob met Nuanjan, the love of his life, and got married on January 4, 1972 and adopted her son, Sirisak "Sean". In early 1973, Bob was transferred to Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida and retired in December 1973 with over 22 years of active, honorable service to his country. Bob awards includes the Army of Occupation Medal for his services in Germany and the Air Force Commendation Medal.
After his retirement, Bob continued to work as a certified electrician, a welder with the Panama City shipyard, a mud logger on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, a waste-management truck driver, a truck mechanic, a dispatcher, a satellite dish technician/installer, a water pump repairman, and a small business owner of Apple Polish car wash service. When he wasn't working, Bob could be found pursuing his favorite pastime of being a fisherman. He was a great fisherman, always knew where the fish were hiding and how to catch them! His passion for fishing was great since Nuanjan loved to cook and have fish for dinner. Bob was a caring person and loved to help others out. He would take care of the neighbors' yards if they weren't around for the summer, keeping a watchful eyes on their property, took it upon himself to maintain the road into the neighborhood by grading it with his lawn tractor, help neighbors with their water pumps for their wells or helped out with wiring new electrical outlets for their sheds or garages. Whenever Nuanjan's friends would get new Thai TV satellite dishes, he would be out on their roof installing it for them or any other miscellaneous work that they might need help with. Other times, he could be found in his garage tinkering with small projects or helping Nuanjan with her garden. He was someone who always thrived on being helpful or being busy and not being idle with his time, except while he is fishing.
Bob was a devoted husband, very responsible, dependable, and can be counted on to help others throughout his life. He was a member of the Air Force Association and a contributor for the establishment of the graceful Air Force Memorial in Arlington, VA.
Bob is survived by his son Sean Longnecker and his wonderful wife, Karrie, his daughter Cheryl Holderfield; his amazing grandchildren: Mercedes Howell, Savannah Hess and her husband Matthew, Chad Holderfield and his wife Sarah, Donovan, Sierra, and Dillon, Saretha Headley; his delightful great grandchildren: Mayoree and Romeo Howell, Sterling and Fable Holderfield, Lillyan and Jaedyn Headley; his sister, Betty Wilson of Taylor, Alabama; and a number of other relatives and close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Nuanjan; both parents, John and Myrla; brothers, John, Bill, Ben, Cliff, and Tommy; sisters, Martha and Helen; daughter, Terri L. Headley.
The family wishes to thank all of the people who have been instrumental in helping to care for Bob since the decline in his health began. You will always have a special place in our hearts. A memorial service will be held for Bob on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 3:00 pm at JT Morriss & Son Funeral Home located at 103 S Adams St, Petersburg, VA 23803 for family and friends who wish to pay their respects. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Bob's name may send them to Wat Buddhasaengdham Temple located at 6505 Cherry Street, Panama City, FLA 32404.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020