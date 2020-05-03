|
Robert Lee McClain, 82, entered eternal rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his residence. Born August 15, 1937, in Hickory, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Sidney Avery and Mary Jesse McClain, and was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Callie Sue McClain; two brothers, John Thomas McClain, Boyce Avery McClain, and his sister, Nancy Corpening. Mr. McClain left New Canaan, Connecticut, after being drafted into the military on Christmas Eve in 1963. Mr. and Mrs. McClain chose to stay in South Chesterfield after leaving the military. Mr. McClain was a humble, generous, hardworking man, but friends, family, and those that knew him referred to him as a pioneer. My parents became the first African Americans to purchase a home in one of many Ku Klux Klan segregated neighborhoods. Soon after purchasing their home, my father became the first African American chemical engineering, research lab assistant at Allied/Honeywell's Engineering Research and Development facility in Chesterfield county. The racial tensions that my father endured on the job and in his neighborhood did not deter him. My father's dependable work ethic and outgoing personality were rewarded by numerous company service awards. His employers admired his commitment and loyalty! Mr. McClain never took a sick day and retired after thirty-nine years of service. The most rewarding aspect of his job was training engineering interns from universities in the area. In his free time, Mr. McClain bred and military-trained German Shepherds, enjoyed deep-sea tournament fishing, playing softball for his company's team, and was the president for a hunting club in Matoaca.
Mr. McClain leaves to honor and cherish his memory, his only child, Melinda G.G. McClain-Magee; and his only grandchild, Keith F. Brown Jr. of Ettrick, Virginia; siblings, Martha McClain of Hickory, NC, James (Crystal) McClain of Atlanta, GA, Essie McClain of Hickory, NC, Rosanne (Robert) Blackwell of Salisbury, NC., Metta (Edward Bernard) Jenkins of Bladenboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
We are eternally grateful for all of the love, support, care, and concern given to us by friends, family, and neighbors! In lieu of cards and flowers, we ask that you all consider making donations to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102. Due to concerns of the current COVID 19 pandemic, we have decided to postpone services and hold a private, invitation-only homecoming service in North Carolina. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
