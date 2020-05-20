|
Robert Lee Morgan, 68, of Ford, Va, affectionately known as Squirrel, Bubba, or Bob, passed peacefully at Dinwiddie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on May 15, 2020. He was born February 6, 1952, to the late Harvey S. and Lettie A. (Johnson) Morgan.
He is survived by his brothers, Harvey Morgan, Jr., Jerome A. Morgan, Sr. (Philistine), and Ronnie Morgan; his nieces and nephews, DeShawn Worsham, Harvey Morgan, III, Jeromia Turner (Ricky), Marquiche Claiborne, Dominique, Jerome Jr. and Jamar Morgan, Ronquell, Shaquata, and Tiajuanna Wilson. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Among his friends are Robert Dean and Mack Aceios. In his downtime, he enjoyed cutting the grass.
The family will receive guests from 10 am-6 pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will be 11 am Friday, May 22, 2020, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery, 9515 Baltimore Rd. Ford, VA 23850.
