Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
ROBERT MORGAN
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Interment
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery
9515 Baltimore Rd
Ford, VA
1952 - 2020
ROBERT LEE MORGAN Obituary
Robert Lee Morgan, 68, of Ford, Va, affectionately known as Squirrel, Bubba, or Bob, passed peacefully at Dinwiddie Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on May 15, 2020. He was born February 6, 1952, to the late Harvey S. and Lettie A. (Johnson) Morgan.

He is survived by his brothers, Harvey Morgan, Jr., Jerome A. Morgan, Sr. (Philistine), and Ronnie Morgan; his nieces and nephews, DeShawn Worsham, Harvey Morgan, III, Jeromia Turner (Ricky), Marquiche Claiborne, Dominique, Jerome Jr. and Jamar Morgan, Ronquell, Shaquata, and Tiajuanna Wilson. He is also survived by numerous great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. Among his friends are Robert Dean and Mack Aceios. In his downtime, he enjoyed cutting the grass.

The family will receive guests from 10 am-6 pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA 23803. Interment will be 11 am Friday, May 22, 2020, at Mt. Poole Baptist Church Cemetery, 9515 Baltimore Rd. Ford, VA 23850.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020
