Robert Lee Shaw of Hopewell, VA, born on July 11, 1924 in Lunenburg Co., VA, entered into eternal rest on July 4, 2020. Survived by sister-in-law, Dorothy Shaw of Hopewell, daughter, Patricia Shaw and Michael Christian of Lynchburg, VA, son Steven R. Shaw and Margarita Shaw of Surprise, AZ. Grandchildren, Michael Christian Jr., Anne Christian Carter, Father John R. Christian, Carolina Martin, Diana Sharp, Sean Shaw, and 12 great grandchildren.



Robert served in WWII in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was a tail gunner on the B24 Liberator in the 7th Bombardment Group of the Army Air Corps. He achieved the ranking of Staff Sergeant. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.



Robert was a retired machinist after working at Hercules Inc. for 42 years. He was a member of Hopewell Historic Foundation, VFW, DAV, and American Legion.



Robert was known for his incredible sense of humor, sharp mind, love for his country, and loyalty to his family. He shared these principles with his children. He had an impeccable memory which helped him remember exact dates, names and places. He loved his wife, Iva, very much. He carried her picture on his belt-buckle every day. As a hobby, he enjoyed learning and investing.



You could find him every morning surrounded by friends, many of whom he considered like family. They would sit in their favorite restaurant drinking coffee, laughing and discussing recent world events. But he never liked to argue.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iva Shaw, his parents Carrie L. and Harry O. Shaw, and his brothers Harry O. Jr. and Walter E. Shaw.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00am at J T Morriss. Family visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am. A face mask is required to attend all services. Donations to Hopewell VFW or American Legion may be made in honor of Robert.

