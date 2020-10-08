1/1
ROBERT LINWOOD FAULCON
1954 - 2020
Robert Linwood Faulcon of 15918 Hamilton Arms Road, Dewitt, Virginia went to his heavenly home on Monday, October 5, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by his close family. He was born in Dinwiddie, Virginia on April 28, 1954.
He is predeceased by his parents James Courtney and Corrine and brothers George A. Faulcon and Martin D. Faulcon. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 40 years, Margie B. Faulcon, his daughter, Nicole F. Rodden (Robert), his devoted brother James D. Faulcon (Esther), his devoted sister Evelyn Britton (Rogelio), sister-in-law Jamie Faulcon his nieces Colette Rivers and Angela (Jamarious), Brooke and Jordan Faulcon, his nephews Shawn, Tijuan, DeQuincy (Chelene), George Arnold Jr., Martin Jr. (Markettia), devoted cousins Rev. Joan Freeman, Larry Jefferson and close friend and "adopted brother, Larry Morgan, aunts Kathleen Williams and Marcella Faulcon , sisters -in law Kathryn Baines, Lucille Parker, Nancy Harris; brothers in law: Walter Baines (Bennie Mae), Lorenzo Baines, Donald Baines, Glen Baines, and Leonard Baines, in-laws Ray and Tena Rodden and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
He dedicated his life to Jesus Christ at a young age and his faith kept him strong throughout his life. Robert was a member of the Dinwiddie High School class of 1973 and went on to study Mechanical Engineering at John Tyler Community College. With his garage always open, he would continue his love for fixing cars for friends and family until he became ill.
After a long career in manufacturing, he pursued his dream job of becoming a truck driver for a few years. He retired from the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation in 2017 due to health problems. Robert enjoyed planting vegetable gardens, watching classic westerns, and making his family and friends laugh. He was an incredibly kind and determined soul, who fought through his various ailments and challenges until the very end.
A public viewing will be held at Johnson Funeral Home at 530 S Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 12-8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at 3 pm at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
