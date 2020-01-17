|
Psalm 46:1-2 "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Therefore, we will not fear though the earth gives way, though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea."
God in His infinite wisdom called our beloved son Robert Paul Pickett on January 11, 2020. Robert affectionately known as "Rah-Rah" given by his mom as a baby was born on March 14, 2000, to Pauline Wyche and Jacky Pickett.
Growing up Robert attended the following schools: Petersburg, Prince George, and Chesterfield. He also attended school in Alabama (Russell County Middle and High School) and graduating from Dinwiddie High School (Virginia) Class of 2018. Robert was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys, in his spare time Robert enjoyed listening to music, cooking (baking cakes), spending time with family and enjoying life. Before his untimely transition Robert wanted to become a Chef and HVAC Technician.
Robert was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Williams and Paul Pickett.
Robert memories will be cherished by his mother, Pauline Wyche and step-father Robert Wyche of Dinwiddie, VA; father, Jacky Pickett and step-mother Gwendolyn Pickett of Fort Mitchell, AL; step-sister, Iesha Wyche of Hopewell, VA; step-brother, Akeem Haywood of Texas. Robert leaves behind his grandmothers, Estelle Pickett of South Carolina, Mable Williams of Colonial Heights, VA; aunts, Denise Shannon (Richard) of North Carolina, Judy Aziz (Amin) of Suffolk County, NY, Barbara Williams of Colonial Heights, VA, Ella Floyd (Richard) of Conway, SC, Mary Pickett, Lorraine Pickett, Rachel Pickett-Brown (Jessie) and Annette Cox (Shawn) of South Carolina, Lila Pickett and Tina Pickett of Georgia; uncle, Paul Pickett, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; numerous of cousins, Lajay, Yanique, Michael, Carlton Jr, Alexis, Keisha, Willie Bruce, Marissa, Kesoha, Rashod, Jessica, Breanna, Mikaya, Tiffany, DaVaughn, Tamara, Shawn Michael, and Michael Floyd; devoted god sisters, Daechelle Collins, Destiny Brown, and Chanel Epps; god-brother, Taesean Blanding; devoted brother/best-friend Charles Young IV of Prince George, VA; little sister, Ayanna Adkins; "aunties" Michelle Collins of Hopewell, VA, Lora Days and Tammy Curry; Second Ma as he would say, Barbara Young of Prince George, VA. Robert also leaves behind a host of friends, devoted Monae (Mook) Williams and Nakia both of Petersburg, VA, Nagea Williams of Prince George, VA, Raven Pelle of South Carolina.
Special thanks to his counselors and mentors, Brian Knight, Bandella, and Project Choice Principal Mattie Thweat.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 20, 2020, at Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020