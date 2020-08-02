1/1
ROBIN C.S. WILLIAMSON
Robin Carol Snell Williamson, 68, of Hopewell, VA., died, Monday, July 27, 2020, after a period of declining health. She was born in Buffalo, New York, and has lived in Hopewell most of her life. She was the daughter of the late John Alden Snell, Jr. and Helene Graham Snell. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Snell Buyalos and brother, John Alden Snell, III.

She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Earl Williamson of 48 years; sister, JoAnne Snell Noland; daughter, Jennifer Dawn Williamson Boger (Joe Boger); son, Andrew Graham Williamson (Jacqui Hutchins Williamson); grandchildren, Joshua Boger, Jonathan Boger, Emilee Gupton, Harper Hazel Williamson, and Oliver Holmes Williamson. She is also survived by her many devoted cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Robin was a graduate of the Class of 1969 at Hopewell High School. She also attended Richard Bland College. She was a member and officer in the Hopewell Federated Woman's Club, and a member of the Hopewell Women of the Moose. She was an avid reader, a collector of elephants, loved music, and spending time with those she loved. Her faith and strength inspired all who knew and loved her. Her greatest joy was her family.

The family would like to extend our thanks to the wonderful care associates from Heaven Sent.

Visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church, 3512 Virginia St., Hopewell, VA 23860.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Hopewell.

Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
