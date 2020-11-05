Mr. Rochester "Pip" Avery, Sr., age 84, was born February 10, 1936 in Petersburg, Virginia the son of Patrick Sr. and Virginia Avery. He departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his residence. He accepted Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age while attending Third Baptist Church on Farmer Street, Petersburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Patrick Avery, Sr.,; and two brothers, Patrick Jr. and Carroll Avery.
He received his education from Peabody High School in Petersburg Virginia. He retired from Goodyear Tire Company in Colonial Heights, Virginia. Pip was a member of Elks Royal Lodge #77, Petersburg for 40 years, where he served in multiple roles. He also served his country well in the U.S. Army.
Pip enjoyed listening to music and visiting with his family; especially the grandchildren. He always found time to sit and listen when needed, be it family members or friends. He was a stern counselor who freely gave advice. But his most favorite pastime was cheering for the New England Patriots. Football season was his most favorite time of the year.
He leaves to cherish his memory:his friend and companion of more than 40 years, Wyonella Campbell; four sons, Rochester Jr., Tyrone, and Carroll Avery all of Connecticut, and Leonard Avery of South Carolina; three daughters, Zelder Jefferson (Michael) of Petersburg, LaTandra Jackson (Robert) of Chester, and Inger Jackson (Jeffrey) of Prince George; three brothers, William (Christine), Walter, and Louis Avery all of Petersburg; three sisters, Ethel Harwell (Walter) of Maryland, Sylvia Russell of North Carolina and Helen Bush of Petersburg; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Eastview Cemetery #4, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. LaTrelle Baker, eulogist. Viewing for Mr. Avery will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 and Monday, November 9, 2020 both days from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
