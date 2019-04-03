On Thursday March 28, 2019, at 12:14 a.m. our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one Roderick Adrian Rawlings, Jr.

He was a native to Petersburg, Va. He served his later years reaching out to others in need at the Serenity Counseling Center.

Early in life he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior at Faith and Hope Temple, and later returned to fellowship in 2015 under the leadership of Bishop Herman H. Crockett, Jr.

He attended Petersburg Public Schools but received his GED on June 19, 2013.

Although he was never blessed with children of his own he was a key male figure in the upbringing of his nieces, nephews, cousins, and grandchildren.

Always the ever loving caring type Roderick would seek out family members and friends to give an encouraging word and lend a helping hand even providing for those when he didn't have it to give. Roderick "Reco" "Hot Rod" "RodDic" would tell the most animated stories and however inappropriate they may have been you always walked away with a laugh and a moral or some anecdote at the end.

Roderick was preceded in death by his mother, Donnie Renae Rawlings; his grandmother Dollie Elizabeth Jarratt Kelly; his grandfather, William Kelly I; his uncle, William Kelly II; along with a host of elders.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Yolanda A. Rawlings of Petersburg, VA; his sisters, Kinyessah Cole (Benjamin) of Petersburg, VA, Dusheerah Rawlings (Lashaun) of Chester, VA; brother-in-law, William Watson, Jr. of Meherrin, VA; father and mother-in-law, William and Sallie Watson Sr. of Meherrin, VA; his father, Roderick Adrian Rawlings, Sr. (Tucson, AZ.); daughters, Kanisha Gaines (Derrick) of Roanoke, VA, Alisha Randolph of Meherrin, VA; grandsons, Jayden and Damien; nieces, Tylisha Rawlings, Charlene Rawlings, Kiara Cole, Laniecia Rawlings; nephew, Dashawn Prince-Davea Rawlings; great niece, Sabina Rawlings; aunt, Sharon Lewis (CA); uncle, Raphael Dance Kelly (Tanya), LaVerne, CA; great aunts, Julie Sanderson (James) Colonial Heights, VA, Linda Rasheed (Jihad), Prince George, VA; great uncles, Gary Jarratt (Brenda), LA, Ronald Jarratt, Petersburg, VA; first cousins, Myisha Kelly (CA), William Kelly, III (CA), Jarratt, Liam, and Jaden Dance Kelly, LaVerne, CA. He has a host of cousins and other relatives along with his godmother, Mia Goode of Petersburg, VA.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Faith and Hope Temple COGIC, 1800 East Washington, Street, Petersburg, VA.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.