Mr. Roderick Brian Edwards, ""Hoggie,"" 58, of DeWitt, Virginia, departed this life Saturday night, April 25, 2020, at the Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1961, in Dinwiddie County to the late Benjamin George Edwards and the late Vivian Wyatt Edwards. He received his early education in the Dinwiddie County School System. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, DeWitt, Virginia. He was a dedicated employee with the Dinwiddie County School System, after 38 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Benjamin Myron Edwards, and 12 uncles, and aunts.
He leaves to cherish his memories, a daughter, Demetria Lasha Thompson; grandchildren, Dmari L. Thompson, and Dkari G. Thompson; a devoted friend, Bessie Granderson; sister, Narvenia ""Sis"" Jones; a devoted aunt, Doretha Moody; a nephew, Dewayne Roberts; several loving family members and devoted friends, Latoya Thompson, Ayden, and Malia Harrison, Debora Thompson, Anthony Wyatt, Michael Wyatt, Wade Wyatt, Natasha Perry, Angela Wyatt, Ronnie Bonner, James Faulcon, Karen Wilkins, Daniel Ward, Vandy Jones, Sr., and Francis Knott, the Dewitt Community, and the fellow Co-Workers of the Dinwiddie County Public School System.
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKenney Chapel. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd, McKenney. (804)-478-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020