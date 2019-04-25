|
|
Rodger Carlisle Grubbs, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his home in S. Chesterfield, VA.
Born in Danville, VA, he was the son of the late John Acey Grubbs and Gladys South Grubbs. He is also preceded in death by sister, Jackie Poteat; and brothers, Delano Grubbs and Tony Grubbs.
Rodger was a United States Navy veteran, retired from Honeywell and was a volunteer with the Ettrick-Matoaca Rescue Squad. He was an avid reader and a technophile.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Faye Grubbs; daughter, Laura C. Williams (Kris Klenotiz); siblings, Elizabeth Nettles Fender (Chuck), Bobby Grubbs, Marsha Pinnick (Warren), David Grubbs (Linda) and Sheila Sickinger (Rick); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23228.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019