J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
RODIE CHERRY
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
5100 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA
RODIE ALSTON CHERRY


1923 - 2020
RODIE ALSTON CHERRY Obituary
Mrs. Rodie Alston Cherry departed this life at River View on the Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hopewell, VA, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on May 21, 1923, in Littleton, NC, to the late John Alston and Hattie Fitts Alston. She attended public school in Littleton, North Carolina.

At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal Lord and Savior. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Chesterfield, VA, for many years and then in 2009 she became a member of Second Baptist Church, Chester, VA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward James Cherry; son, Larry M. Cherry, Sr.; daughter, Dorothy Cherry; godson, James Edward Cherry; grandson, Andrew Smith; and son-in-law, John Jones.

Left to cherish her precious memories: three sons, Nathaniel Cherry (Judith), Bobby Cherry (Claudette) of Chesterfield, VA, and Richard Cherry (Sharmeyne) of Hopewell, VA; two daughters, Viola Jones and Virginia Friend of Chesterfield, VA; one daughter-in-law, Janet Cherry of Hopewell, VA; thirteen grandchildren, Lisa Singleton, Jill Harris, Nathaniel Cherry, Jr., Shawna Thomas, Larry Cherry, Jr., Nicole Jones, Shavon Cherry, Richard J. Cherry, Stephen Friend, Marquita Leake, Shawn Cherry, and Jamie Cherry; thirteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a devoted niece, Ann Postell; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 5100 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA, the Rev. Johnny Fleming, Jr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Appomattox Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
