On Saturday, September 26, 2020, God in His infinite wisdom called home our beloved Rodney Earl Roney, whom we affectionately called Billy. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas and Evelyn V. Roney, and his ex-wife Betty Roney Rodeman. Billy was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School System and worked at Phillip Morris for over 25 years prior to his retirement. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He loved traveling, music, sports and spending time with his family.



Billy is survived by his loving and devoted sisters, Carolyn Roney Jones, Cynthia Roney, and Novella "Ree" Roney; loving and devoted brothers, Thomas Roney (Patricia), Gerald Roney Sr., (Joyce), and Stanley "Kinney" Roney (Lois); loving and devoted nephews and nieces, Tony Roney (Cynthia), Gerald Roney Jr., Adrienne Roney, Rodhem Roney (Dakota), Felicia Roney, and Brittany Roney; loving great-nephews and nieces, Davante, Monique, and Gerjuan Williams, Trey Green, Kristian Roney, and Jada Young; Aunts, Marcella Faulcon, Gloria Byrd, Vernell Roney, Nancy Roney, and Rose Roney; Uncles, Floyd "Bubba" Roney (Nancy), Jesse Blackwell, and Dorsey Mason; caregiver Tarniece Duncan,; loving and devoted friends, Tanya Walker, Carolyn Smith, Bernard Williams "Bruh," Otis Jackson, Nathaniel "Spike Lee" Pearson, The Piney Beach Coles, Simmons and Walker Families; Sister in love, Elizabeth "Liz" Roney; 7 step-children from his marriage, and grandchildren of those devoted and loving April McIntyre, Kim McIntyre, Wesley Scherer (Katie), and Warren Scherer (Kevin); and a host of other relatives and friends.



An outdoor celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Johnson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, officiating. Interment will be privately held at a later date. Public viewing will be on Friday October 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, 804-863-4411.

