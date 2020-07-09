1/1
RODNEY ONEAL MOSBY
1966 - 2020
On July 1, 2020 our beloved, Rodney Oneal Mosby, affectionately known as "Bo/Bodean", was called home suddenly at his residence. Rodney was born on September 7, 1966 to Maretha G. Mosby and Thomas Mosby, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Deacon Sam Thomas Mosby, Sr. and Deaconess Mildred Mosby; maternal grandparents, Elbert and Marie Turner, Sr.; and devoted friend, Joseph A. "Puff" Manson.

Rodney was employed by Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved being around family and friends.

Rodney leaves to cherish his memories: a son who he loved dearly Bryan Casey; mother, Maretha G. Mosby; father, Thomas Mosby, Jr. (Lisa); three sisters, Angelia Mosby, Sandra Mosby and Christine Wiggins; brother, Tony Turner, Sr.; nieces, Tierra "Lil Boo" Mosby, Mychelle Williams (his Tu-Tu), Jennifer Phillips, Brandon, Logan, and Taylor Turner, Nadine Wiggins, Unique Hazelwood; nephews, Michael "Big Mike" Mosby, Tommy Lias, Travis Mosby, Tony Turner, Jr., Jakim Wiggins, and Ricardo Hazelwood, Jr.; aunts, Carrie Booker, Linda Lewis (Rick), Ruth Coleman (Herman), Novella Jones (James), Margaret Surley (Irvin), Mable Lewis (Lynn), Everlene Jones (James), Joyce Lewis, Geneva Giles (Jimmy), Dale Turner, Daisy Duncan, Brenda Marable, and Suzzane Cooper (Donald); uncles, Claiborne Mosby, Dennis Mosby, Gerald Mosby (Bobbie), Elbert Turner, Jr. (Virginia), Steve Turner (Erlene), and Adam Turner; devoted cousin, William "Boo" Mayfield; devoted family, Valencia, Tyashia, and Tyjuan, Saivion Granderson; devoted friends, Thomas Parham, Reggie Turner & family, and James Trotter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
04:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
Sadden by the passing of my nephew. Sorry for your loss, sending my prayers to the family at this time. LOVE and GOD BLESS.
Daisy Duncan
Family
July 8, 2020
Weeping may endure for a night, but JOY comes in the morning. We serve an awesome GOD and he will be your comforter during this time of sorrow. Thanking God for family and friends that you have to lean and depend on. Rodney will be missed, but his memories will be forever in our hearts. Keep your faith, knowing GOD don't make no mistakes. LOVE you all.
Dale E. Turner
Family
July 8, 2020
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family during this difficult time.
Samuel & Rose Surley
Family
July 8, 2020
You have my condolences and prayers for the loss of your love one may God richly bless you
Pastor and First Lady Thompson
July 7, 2020
Praying For This Family.
Beverly Love
Friend
July 7, 2020
Brenda Harris
July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Glenda Gooden-Jenkins
Family
July 7, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Natalie Jones-Thrash
Family
July 5, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Brenda Lee
July 5, 2020
Tonya Lewis
Family
July 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Weeping may endure for the night but Joy will surely come in the morning. Be Blessed.
Annette Lee Thorne
Family
July 4, 2020
Let the light lead you home to a better place
Mary Butts
Family
July 4, 2020
Condolences to his parents and sister you are in our thoughts and prayers
Mary Butts
