On July 1, 2020 our beloved, Rodney Oneal Mosby, affectionately known as "Bo/Bodean", was called home suddenly at his residence. Rodney was born on September 7, 1966 to Maretha G. Mosby and Thomas Mosby, Jr.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Deacon Sam Thomas Mosby, Sr. and Deaconess Mildred Mosby; maternal grandparents, Elbert and Marie Turner, Sr.; and devoted friend, Joseph A. "Puff" Manson.
Rodney was employed by Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved being around family and friends.
Rodney leaves to cherish his memories: a son who he loved dearly Bryan Casey; mother, Maretha G. Mosby; father, Thomas Mosby, Jr. (Lisa); three sisters, Angelia Mosby, Sandra Mosby and Christine Wiggins; brother, Tony Turner, Sr.; nieces, Tierra "Lil Boo" Mosby, Mychelle Williams (his Tu-Tu), Jennifer Phillips, Brandon, Logan, and Taylor Turner, Nadine Wiggins, Unique Hazelwood; nephews, Michael "Big Mike" Mosby, Tommy Lias, Travis Mosby, Tony Turner, Jr., Jakim Wiggins, and Ricardo Hazelwood, Jr.; aunts, Carrie Booker, Linda Lewis (Rick), Ruth Coleman (Herman), Novella Jones (James), Margaret Surley (Irvin), Mable Lewis (Lynn), Everlene Jones (James), Joyce Lewis, Geneva Giles (Jimmy), Dale Turner, Daisy Duncan, Brenda Marable, and Suzzane Cooper (Donald); uncles, Claiborne Mosby, Dennis Mosby, Gerald Mosby (Bobbie), Elbert Turner, Jr. (Virginia), Steve Turner (Erlene), and Adam Turner; devoted cousin, William "Boo" Mayfield; devoted family, Valencia, Tyashia, and Tyjuan, Saivion Granderson; devoted friends, Thomas Parham, Reggie Turner & family, and James Trotter; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
